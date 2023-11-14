Britney Spears' memoir has been 'somewhat upsetting' for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Britney Spears has recently revealed intimate details of her past relationship with Justin Timberlake that paints him in a negative light. The singer, who is now married to Jessica Biel, festers no animosity however, and continues to move ahead with his life. Some of the claims Britney had made against Timberlake include reports of him cheating and pushing her to get an abortion.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are reportedly moving forward instead of pestering animosity over revelations in Britney Spears’ memoir

Following the controversy surrounding Britney’s memoir, The Woman in Me, ET News reached out to Justin Timberlake for a comment. One of his representatives shared, "It has been somewhat upsetting to have past instances be brought back up into the public eye but they are making sure to be there for each other and continuing to move forward." The source also shared that Justin’s "main priority is Jessica," adding that he "always wants her to feel taken care of and supported." The source shared, "He feels awful that Jessica has to deal with things from so long ago from his past in the present.”

Justin Timberlake has reportedly been a silent supporter of Britney Spears over her years of hardship

The source also added, "He has evolved so much from the person he was in his late teens and early twenties, just like everyone does, and wants to continue to grow." They revealed that Timberlake had nothing but support for Britney’s journey. It was mentioned that, "he supports Britney's choice to share her story and only wants the best for her. Justin has been focusing on his own family and trying not to concern himself with Britney's memoir."

It was reported that Justin and Jessica were looking forward to moving on instead of dwelling over the past. The source added, "In recent years, Justin has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance. They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her. Justin and Jessica just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past." To conclude, it was added that, "is happy at home with Jessica Biel and his kids."

