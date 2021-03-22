Britney Spears' mom had shared THIS special video to encourage her to sing again

Britney Spears shares a throwback video shared by her mother to remind her of how good a singer she is and why she must sing again.

Britney Spears was one of the best-selling artists of her time but things seem to have changed drastically for the artist today as she been in conservatorship, or guardianship, since 2008. The last time Britney performed on stage was in 2018 at the Park MGM resort in Las Vegas. While her fans certainly miss seeing her sing, Spears' mother too echoes the same sentiment as revealed by the Toxic singer's new Instagram post.

Britney recently shared an old video where she is seen singing You Got It All on stage. A young Britney can be seen serenading the audiences with her amazing vocals and it's truly a gem. The singer in her post revealed how her mother shared this amazing video with her to encourage her to sing again. Britney reveals her mom's message in the caption saying, "You need to sing again."

As per Spears' post, the throwback video is from one of her performances in Singapore. She also reveals how it was one of the first trips she took alone. Britney also mentions how she has never seen this performance.

Check out Britney Spears' throwback video HERE!

The singer has been in the news recently due to her conservatorship. The Free Britney movement, asking for her father James to be removed as the conservator. Spears' life was also a part of discussion owing to the recently released New York Times documentary, Framing Britney which traces the pop singer's journey from being a young prodigy to her rise to fame, relationships and heartbreaks and her early downfall.

