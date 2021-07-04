Britney Spears' mom Lynne SPEAKS about having 'mixed feelings' over daughter's conservatorship battle

Britney Spears' mother spoke about the pop icon's conservatorship and the singer's allegations against her family in a brief interaction with New Yorker.

While Britney Spears' heartbreaking testimony left fans of the singer angered and disappointed over her conservatorship, the pop icon's family has managed to remain coy about details of the singer's allegations and her condition amid the conservatorship. A recent New Yorker report revealed Britney's mother Lynne giving her rare comment on the conservatorship. As per New Yorker, when reporters Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino spoke to Lynne Spears, she revealed to have "mixed feelings" about her daughter's conservatorship.

Talking over the phone in whispers, Lynne reportedly declined to answer in detail any questions related to Britney. She also expressed she may "hang up abruptly" if a family member turns up. As per New Yorker, during their brief conversation with Britney's mother, she said, "I got mixed feelings about everything."

Adding further about her daughter's situation, Lynne said, "I don’t know what to think … It’s a lot of pain, a lot of worry."

While Spears' mother didn't have much to say about the singer's condition, Spears in her explosive testimony stated that she would want to sue her family for putting her through the conservatorship.

Detailing her condition, Spears in her testimony said, "I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them. I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long. It is not good for my heart. I’ve been so angry, and I cry every day."

