Britney Spears' mom Lynne Spears sends her a congratulatory message on wedding with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at the singer's home in Los Angeles on Thursday. After getting engaged in November last year, the couple got married in an intimate ceremony that was attended by their close ones. While Spears' family wasn't invited, her mom Lynne Spears reacted to the wedding on social media.

Commenting on Britney's Instagram post that consisted of photos from the ceremony, Lynne wrote, "You look radiant and so happy!" Speaking about the wedding venue for her daughter's ceremony, she further added, "Your wedding is the ‘Dream’ wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!" While Britney's family wasn't invited for the wedding, her close friends from the industry including Paris Hilton and Madonna supported her. Also, present to cheer for Britney on her big day was Selena Gomez.

Britney kept her family at bay on her big day because of the strenuous relationship she has had with them amid her conservatorship which was terminated in November 2021 after nearly 14 years. Among her family members, Britney's brother Bryan had reportedly received an invitation though he did not attend the ceremony.

Spears and Asghari who met in 2016 during her Slumber Party music video had been dating since the past six years. The couple remained strong over the years amid her conservatorship as well. The singer had previously teased her wedding on Instagram after she gave a glimpse of her veil in one of the posts.

