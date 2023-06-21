Britney Spears’ mom urges singer to reconnect with estranged sister: Lynne is begging Britney to make amends

According to a recent report, Lynne Spears is fervently requesting Britney to reconcile with Jamie Lynn, emphasizing that the desire for reconnection is mutual. The source revealed, "Lynne is begging Britney to make amends with her sister, Jamie Lynn, now." The insider further added, "They are both leaning toward a yes. Lynne knows that Britney does miss her sister, and she told her that the feeling is obviously mutual." However, Britney, still hesitant, firmly believes that Jamie Lynn is the one at fault and expects an apology before considering any reunion. As the report states, "Britney still feels that Jamie Lynn is the one who messed up, and if they are going to meet, she would need to come to her and not vice versa."

Lynne Spears' determination to repair family bonds

The report highlights Lynne Spears' dedication to restoring familial harmony, with sources mentioning that she is actively figuring out how to make reconciliation happen. The report suggests that Lynne is "not going to rest until everything is perfect again" between the family.

Lingering feud and Britney Spears' stance

Despite Lynne's efforts, Britney's strained relationship with Jamie Lynn remains unresolved. The Grammy winner previously accused Jamie Lynn of exploiting her for monetary gain, stating in an Instagram post, "Jamie Lynn, please stop with the righteous approach when you're so far from righteous, it's not even funny." Britney also expressed her disappointment when Jamie Lynn broke down on TV over having struggled with her self-esteem as the little sister of a global superstar. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Britney wrote, "Are we gonna say it was hard being my sister ???? Hmmmmmmmmmmm …. really ???"

While Lynne is determined to mend her daughters' relationship, she understands that it will take time for them to overcome their differences and reach a place of reconciliation. Another insider mentioned, "Lynne knows that it still will take time to get back on the same page and fall into all the right places their relationship needs to be."

The journey towards healing and reconnection continues for the Spears family, with an apology from Jamie Lynn being a crucial factor for Britney's consideration of reconciliation. As Britney stated in her Instagram post, "With family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!! And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love you so much !!!"

