Britney Spears' mother-in-law hospitalized: Here's what happened

ritney Spears' husband, Sam Asghari recently opened up about his mom’s hospitalization. He also revealed the reason behind it. Read on to know more.

Written by Shazia Ahmed Published on Aug 01, 2023   |  02:21 AM IST  |  492
Image credits: Instagram
Britney Spears (Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Britney Spears’ mom-in-law hospitalized after a major accident in Los Angeles
  • Britney Spears recently released new song Mind Your Business

In an unfortunate turn of events, the mother of Britney Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, was rushed to the emergency room in Los Angeles after a major accident, leaving fans and followers concerned. However, thanks to the incredible efforts of the medical staff, she is now on the mend. 

Sam Asghari expresses gratitude and updates all

Taking to his Instagram on July 29, the 29-year-old fitness trainer and actor expressed his heartfelt thanks to the staff at Cedars-Sinai hospital for their exceptional care during this challenging time. Sam wrote, "Today my mother was involved in a major accident. With the amazing help of the medical staff and some friends she's doing okay." While Sam didn't provide specific details about the accident, he did share the positive news that his mother is on the road to recovery and is currently "resting it off."

Despite the distressing situation, there is some relief as it appears that Fatima Asghari is now on the road to recovery. Sam's reassuring words of her "resting it off" provide some comfort to those concerned about her well-being.

READ MORE : Britney Speaks delightfully poses with Lance Bass' 'gorgeous babies'; calls herself a 'new auntie'

Britney Spears and will.i.am's new music release

Meanwhile, in the midst of her professional achievements, Britney is also celebrating her first wedding anniversary with Sam. Having tied the knot in 2022 after five years of dating, the couple's love for each other shines brightly through their heartfelt social media updates. On June 9, Sam posted an Instagram story and shared his joy. He wrote, "Happy 1 Year to me & my better half. One year married to the woman of my dreams. Happy anniversary my Love."

Britney also expressed her joy on Instagram, sharing snippets of their spectacular wedding day. The couple's journey of love and happiness has been a source of inspiration for many, showcasing the power of standing together through thick and thin.

ALSO READ: Is Britney Spears releasing a comeback album? Fans think so

Advertisement

FAQs

When did Britney Spears stop making music?
“I guess it seems odd to most why I don't even do music anymore… People have no idea the awful things they have done to me personally and after what I've been through, I'm scared of people and the business!!!,” wrote Britney Spears, who last performed publicly in October 2018.
Why did Britney Spears stop performing?
Britney Spears has said she will never perform again after being “traumatised for life” due to her 13-year conservatorship.
When did Britney Spears come out?
Spears made her chart debut in November 1998 with ...Baby One More Time, which was followed by the release of her debut studio album, ...Baby One More Time (1999).
About The Author
Shazia Ahmed
Shazia Ahmed

An author, content writer, and avid reader immersing in the world of fantasy, fiction, and entertainment while crea... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Eonline and Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!