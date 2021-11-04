Britney Spears' mother Lynne files petition, REQUESTS to pay her legal fees

Lynne Spears filed a petition
Lynne also stated in her petition on Monday that her daughter had "enthusiastically agreed" to her entering the conservatorship case
As Britney Spears' conservatorship nears its end, her mother Lynne is asking more than USD 650,000 in legal fees. Lynne, 66, demanded that her lawyers be reimbursed by Britney's estate for their participation in her conservatorship lawsuit in a petition for compensation filed on Monday. The request comes after Britney, 39, slammed her mother in a since-deleted post on Tuesday evening.

According to court records acquired by Page Six, Lynne, who has never had a formal involvement in the case but is deemed an interested party, has put out more than USD 660,000 in legal fees and incurred expenditures that her attorneys want to come "out of the conservatorship estate or assets on hand." Meetings, phone calls and emails, document preparation, and court appearances are among the services provided by Lynne's attorneys at Jones Swanson in Louisiana and Ginzburg & Bronshteyn in Los Angeles.

However, Lynne's lawyers described her as a "very concerned mother" who told them "a very disturbing story of her daughter's life and the unreasonable restrictions under which [Britney] suffered, including some as serious as being involuntarily moved from her home, not being allowed to travel to Louisiana for a Spears family Christmas, and what Lynne referred to as an extended stay in a medical facility against Britney's will."

As per Page Six, Lynne also stated in her petition on Monday that her daughter had "enthusiastically agreed" to her entering the conservatorship case as an interested party to "help end [Britney's] nightmare and the crisis she was enduring." Interestingly, Lynne’s latest filing came one day before Britney blasted her on Instagram, writing in a since-deleted post Tuesday night, “My dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is is [sic] that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!! I will never get those years back …. she secretly ruined my life.”

