Britney Spears' mother Lynne Spears REACTS after singer's controversial plea to get her 'life back'

Britney Spears made millions of her fans and Hollywood take notice when she appeared virtually for her conservatorship hearing. In a heartfelt plea, Britney made some shocking revelations about how her life for the last few years has been controlled by external forces including her dad and conservator Jamie Spears. The popstar opened up on being administered strong medicines without her consent, being sent to rehab and having no control over her hard-earned money among other things.

Britney urged the court to end her conservatorship. While several Hollywood stars came out in support of the singer, Britney's mum Lynne Spears also has reacted to Britney's hearing. Her attorney responded on her behalf after daughter Britney revealed about her family's controlling behaviour in court.

According to Us Weekly, Lynne’s attorney, Gladstone Jones, said Lynne, 66, is a “very concerned mother” after hearing Britney speak to the court for 30 minutes. Earlier, Britney's mum Lynne had legally objected to her ex-husband Jamie Spears' team of attorneys fees which came up to a whopping $890,000. She had claimed that the firm’s services were not “performed in good faith for the benefit” of her daughter.

However, Jamie hit back at Lynne Spears in court and claimed that she had “zero involvement in her daughter’s conservatorship until very recently” and that her accusations “threatened to tarnish (his) reputation as a loving, caring father."

In her court hearing, Britney vocally presented her side of the story and revealed that she is "not okay", "traumatized" and stated "I want my life back".

