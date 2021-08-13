Britney Spears' mother Lynne Spears REACTS to Jamie Spears' decision to step down as conservator

In one of the biggest developments in Britney Spears' conservatorship case, it has been reported that the singer's father Jamie Spears intends to step down as her conservator. While fans of Spears have already been celebrating Britney's first step towards freedom, her mother Lynne Spears recently reacted to the same as her attorney gave a statement to Fox News.

While Jamie Spears has agreed to step down, the court documents according to E! News mention that Jamie expects the transition to be "orderly and include a resolution of matters pending before the Court." Britney's lawyer Matthew Rosengart during his media address called the recent development a major victory.

Also, Britney's mother, Lynne Spears shared a statement through her lawyer as she responded to Jamie's move and said, "Lynne Spears is pleased Jamie has agreed to step down. Lynne entered into this conservatorship to protect her daughter almost three years ago. She has accomplished what she set out to do. She will have no further comment", via Fox News.

Spears' herself made no statement regarding her father's decision though fans believed her recent Instagram post which consisted of a dance video and a caption hinting at freedom and letting go was a subtle response to the court's development.

Britney's lawyer, Matthew Rosengart while talking to E! News about the recent development also mentioned that her father's decision to step down is a "vindication for Britney" and further added that his team will continue to look into Mr. Spears' conduct over the past 13 years where he has been handling Spears' estate.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears agrees to step down as her conservator