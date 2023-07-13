Britney Spears narrates TRUTH behind Victor Wembanyama incident in new video; demands public apology

Britney Spears took to her Instagram to share a new video, addressing the incidents that occured during the Victor Wembanyama incident. The singer demanded a public apology.

Written by Shazia Ahmed Updated on Jul 13, 2023   |  02:19 AM IST  |  4.6K
Image credits: Instagram
Britney Spears (Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Britney Spears released a video on the recent incident involving her and Victor Wembanyama
  • The singer has now called for a public apology.

Pop superstar Britney Spears has released a video on her Instagram, shedding light on the recent incident involving her and NBA player Victor Wembanyama in Las Vegas. Spears discussed the incident, expressed her disappointment in regards to how it all turned out in the news. The singer has now called for a public apology. 

Britney Spears shares her account of the Victor Wembanyama incident

In the video, Spears addressed the altercation at a Las Vegas restaurant, where she attempted to get Wembanyama's attention for a photo. She explained how the security guard struck her and emphasized that her own security has never resorted to such behavior throughout her career, despite her immense fame. At the end of the video, the singer mentioned receiving an apology, at her table, “30 minutes later”. However, Britney eventually in the video said she is expecting a public apology. 

ALSO READ: Britney Spears' The Woman In Me memoir update: Singer sets release date, reveals cover and more details

The incident unveiled: What really happened?

According to initial reports by TMZ Sports, the incident took place at the ARIA Hotel's Catch restaurant. Spears approached Wembanyama to request a photo, being a fan of the rising NBA star. However, when she tapped him on the shoulder, the security director allegedly backhanded her, leading to the confrontation. Despite a subsequent apology from the security director, Spears and her team proceeded to file a battery charge.

Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall NBA draft pick, shared his perspective on the incident, stating that he felt Spears grabbing him from behind. However, video footage released by TMZ contradicts his claim, showing Spears simply tapping Wembanyama on the back. The security guard's forceful response is seen in the footage as well.

Meanwhile, although Spears received a private apology shortly after the incident, she voiced her frustration at not receiving a public apology. The lack of a public acknowledgment seemed to be a significant factor for Spears, who believes that an apology should be made to rectify the situation. Spears and her team have filed a battery charge against the security director involved in the incident. However, the Las Vegas Police Department declined to press charges, determining that Spears accidentally "hit herself in the face." The conflicting accounts and evidence have added complexity to the legal proceedings.

As the legal process unfolds, it remains to be seen how this incident will impact both Spears and Wembanyama.

ALSO READ: Is Britney Spears gearing up for comeback album with Black Eyed Peas amid NBA player controversy?

Advertisement

FAQs

Where can I watch the new Britney Spears documentary?
Hulu
Why did Britney lose her sons?
Lawyer reveals why Britney Spears lost custody of her kids ... October 1, 2007 at 3:00 a.m. Britney Spears lost custody of her children because she failed to produce a California driver's license and allegedly missed a drug and alcohol test, her lawyer said in a published report.
Why didn t Britney Spears sons go to wedding?
In June, Jayden and Sean Preston, 16, skipped Spears' wedding to her new husband Sam Asghari. At the time, an attorney for their father told People the boys didn't want to take the spotlight from their mother by attending but were happy for the married couple.
About The Author
Shazia Ahmed
Shazia Ahmed

An author, content writer, and avid reader immersing in the world of fantasy, fiction, and entertainment while crea... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Bleacher Report and Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!