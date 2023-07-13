Britney Spears narrates TRUTH behind Victor Wembanyama incident in new video; demands public apology

Pop superstar Britney Spears has released a video on her Instagram, shedding light on the recent incident involving her and NBA player Victor Wembanyama in Las Vegas. Spears discussed the incident, expressed her disappointment in regards to how it all turned out in the news. The singer has now called for a public apology.

Britney Spears shares her account of the Victor Wembanyama incident

In the video, Spears addressed the altercation at a Las Vegas restaurant, where she attempted to get Wembanyama's attention for a photo. She explained how the security guard struck her and emphasized that her own security has never resorted to such behavior throughout her career, despite her immense fame. At the end of the video, the singer mentioned receiving an apology, at her table, “30 minutes later”. However, Britney eventually in the video said she is expecting a public apology.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears' The Woman In Me memoir update: Singer sets release date, reveals cover and more details

The incident unveiled: What really happened?

According to initial reports by TMZ Sports, the incident took place at the ARIA Hotel's Catch restaurant. Spears approached Wembanyama to request a photo, being a fan of the rising NBA star. However, when she tapped him on the shoulder, the security director allegedly backhanded her, leading to the confrontation. Despite a subsequent apology from the security director, Spears and her team proceeded to file a battery charge.

Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall NBA draft pick, shared his perspective on the incident, stating that he felt Spears grabbing him from behind. However, video footage released by TMZ contradicts his claim, showing Spears simply tapping Wembanyama on the back. The security guard's forceful response is seen in the footage as well.

Meanwhile, although Spears received a private apology shortly after the incident, she voiced her frustration at not receiving a public apology. The lack of a public acknowledgment seemed to be a significant factor for Spears, who believes that an apology should be made to rectify the situation. Spears and her team have filed a battery charge against the security director involved in the incident. However, the Las Vegas Police Department declined to press charges, determining that Spears accidentally "hit herself in the face." The conflicting accounts and evidence have added complexity to the legal proceedings.

As the legal process unfolds, it remains to be seen how this incident will impact both Spears and Wembanyama.

ALSO READ: Is Britney Spears gearing up for comeback album with Black Eyed Peas amid NBA player controversy?