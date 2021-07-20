Britney Spears' new attorney says he is 'moving aggressively' to remove Jamie Spears as conservator

Britney Spears recently managed to gain a small victory in her conservatorship case as she won the right to hire her own lawyer. It was confirmed last week that Mathew Rosengart and his firm will be representing the singer in her conservatorship battle henceforth. As the intrigue surrounding Spears' case has been increasing with each hearing, the pop icon's lawyer recently addressed how they are going ahead in the conservatorship case.

Rosengart recently spoke to media posted outside of the Los Angeles County Courthouse on Monday and gave an update regarding the case. As per ET, My firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears. Unless he resigns first." He also stated that the Monday hearing was regarding an issue "concerning security."

The attorney further also spoke about the support the singer is receiving from her fans as he said, "I once again want to thank Britney Spears for her courage and for her strength. I want to thank judge Penny for her courtesy in welcoming my firm and I into this case. And I also want to thank Britney Spears' fans and supporters", via ET.

When asked if the lawyers are closer to removing Britney's father as her conservator, Rosengart responded saying, "We're working very hard on the documents."

In the meantime, Britney Spears recently took to Instagram to say that she won't be returning to the stage until her father remains as her conservator. The singer also called out her sister Jamie Lynn Spears as she referred to her as "so-called support system" after the latter had shared a message of support for Britney amid her conservatorship battle.

