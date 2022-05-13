Britney Spears opens up about her pregnancy mood swings, says 'my hormones are kinda stupid'

Britney Spears is presently enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her soon-to-be husband Sam Asghari. On Friday, Britney Spears offered followers an update on her pregnancy, saying she's been dealing with 'stupid hormones' while on vacation.

The 40-year-old Toxic singer turned to Instagram to describe her exciting day, which left her with a bruised knee and a yearning for pickles. She began the lengthy post, “Casted away yet set again to own it … I say it with no humiliation at all whatsoever !!! I literally sit in it … the embarrassment I bathe in it … cry in it and laugh in it” She also added that she “fell down” and “scrapped” her knee in the garden, showing the details of that incident in another post in photos which began with views of a pepperoni pizza.

Check out her post here:

The actress then addressed her mood swings caused by pregnancy hormones, admitting she's been craving pickles. She wrote, "Being pregnant my hormones are kinda stupid… but it’s weird I want to jump out of the car and run naked like Will Ferrell in “Old School." However, Sam first met Spears in October 2016 while working on her video Slumber Party, and they started dating shortly after. Sam and Britney got engaged in September 2021, and the singer confirmed last month that she was expecting her first child with him.

Britney, who has two kids with ex-husband Kevin Federline, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, stated last month that she 'got a pregnancy test' and is 'having a baby.' Meanwhile, Asghari recently discussed the forthcoming pregnancy with Mario Lopez on Access Hollywood, adding that he was not eager to learn the child's gender straight soon. He said at the time, "This is my baby - my first baby," he said, adding that gender reveal was 'up to' Spears, and that he didn't 'want to' know right away.

