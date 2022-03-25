Britney Spears opens up on facing body image issues; Looks back on being sent to treatment facility

Britney Spears after recently taking a break from social media returned to Instagram and has been back to sharing posts about her life. The singer recently dropped a new post where she opened up about her body image issues and her family as well as the media's role in perpetuating them. The singer also called out her dad claiming that he used to call her "fat."

In a lengthy post that Spears posted on Instagram as a screengrab from her notes, the singer spoke about several things including the time that she spent at a treatment facility during her conservatorship. The 40-year-old singer told fans how she was "humiliated and embarrassed" during the years of her conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears and said, "My dad always told me I was fat and being the heavy girl on stage wasn’t fun … It was humiliating. I had one good cover in 13 years of my conservatorship … the rest were all extremely bad !!!"

In the same post, the singer spoke about her dad Jamie Spears sending her to the treatment facility in 2019 and claimed that the heavy medication there resulted in her weight gain. Adding on about the same, she wrote, "The manipulation behind my family’s scheme in subjecting me as if I had done something so wrong to literally throwing me away and taking all of my joy away is cruel !!!"

This isn't the first time that the singer has spoken about her body insecurities on social media. Previously, she had also called out the media as she referred to them as 'mean, body-obsessed press.

Britney Spears' conservatorship under her father Jamie Spears was officially terminated by the court in November last year. Following the same, the singer has been particularly open about her struggles amid the 13-year conservatorship on social media.

