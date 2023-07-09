Britney Spears opens up about her reaction to Victor Wembanyama security incident: I have felt helpless

Britney Spears has been making headlines after the incident with Victor Wembanyama's security entail. Reportedly, the singer approached the rising NBA star to get a picture clicked with him. However, when Britney tried to get Wembanyama’s attention, the head of the security team backhanded her in the face. The singer’s sunglasses flew off and she looked visibly angry. The NBA star proceeded to have dinner in the restaurant while Britney stood seething outside.

Earlier, the Gimme More singer had expressed embarrassment and dissatisfaction over this incident. Now in an Instagram post, the singer talks about her reaction to the security scuffle. Here is everything to know about the same.

Britney Spears on her reaction to Victor Wembanyama security scuffle

Britney Spears has been talking about the security scuffle with NBA star Victor Wembanyama ever since it took place. Shortly after TMZ posted the video of the incident on the internet, Britney spoke about her reaction after she was hit.

Britney wrote, “I’m not sharing this to be a victim … I SIMPLY GET IT HONESTLY … my reaction was priceless … BAD ??? YES … I’ve had documentaries done about me and none of which I approved … I have felt helpless in most situations and my experience in Vegas and my reaction was a cry out on all levels … I will say it.”

The Gimme More singer also thanked the people who helped her after the incident. She wrote, “When I watched the video myself … the people who actually swarmed around me when they heard me get hit made me feel like I mattered !!! I wasn’t aware of that at the time … all people could hear was me saying f**k you all … which was WAY BETTER THAN HITTING HIM BACK!!!”

At the end, Britney Spears said that she is still a huge fan of Victor Wembanyama and claimed that the security scuffle was not his fault.

The video clip posted by TMZ also squashed Wembanyama’s claim that he was grabbed from behind by Britney Spears. The video shows Britney gently tapping the rising NBA star on the shoulder to get his attention.

