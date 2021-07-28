Britney Spears paints amid conservatorship battle; Says she is feeling 'rebellious, colourful and bright'

Britney Spears' life is gearing up for some major changes considering the singer finally seems ready to fight to end her conservatorship. After winning the right to her own lawyer, Spears seems to have already taken a huge step towards getting her freedom back as she recently filed a plea asking for her father's removal as her conservator. In her recent Instagram post, Spears spoke about her life going through a "lot of change" and how she is dealing with it.

The singer took to Instagram to share a video that showed her painting on plain white paper. Revealing why she has taken up painting, Spears in her post wrote, "As you guys know there’s a lot of change going on in my life at the moment and today I was feeling overwhelmed so I went to Michael’s and got white paper and paint!!!"

Britney further mentioned how the painting has helped her express her feelings saying, "This is an expression of how I’m feeling at the moment … rebellious… colorful…bright…bold …spontaneous…magical…so obviously showing my true colors."

Fans seemed to be thrilled to see Britney in a happier mood after recently filing the plea to replace her father as conservator. As per the court documents, several reports stated that Spears nominated an accountant, Jason Rubin to replace her father as conservator.

Spears has managed to gain global support in her conservatorship battle ever since she gave a heartbreaking testimony in court that detailed her "traumatic" experience of being under the conservatorship since 2008. In her previous hearing, the pop icon expressed her wish to sue her family over the conditions she has had to live under due to the conservatorship.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears conservatorship: Who is Jason Rubin? Singer's new nomination to replace father as conservator