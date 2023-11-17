Britney Spears pays tribute to 'girl crush' Taylor Swift; calls her 'most iconic pop woman' of this generation

In a delightful post, Britney Spears shared a glimpse into her past encounters with Taylor Swift, dubbing her the “most iconic pop woman” of their generation. From their first meeting during Britney’s Oops Tour to Taylor becoming the “most iconic pop woman,” Britney shared the love. Let us take a stroll down memory lane and uncover the heart-warming tribute from the Princess of Pop to the current reigning queen, Taylor Swift.

The nostalgic snapshots

Britney treated fans to two throwback photos—one from their initial meeting 20 years ago during Britney’s Oops Tour and another from the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards. The pictures capture the essence of their evolving friendship over the years. Britney reminisced about the first meeting, that during her Oops Tour in 2003, her manager’s assistant introduced her to a young Taylor Swift. The then-emerging artist Taylor Swift strummed a beautiful tune on her guitar, leaving Britney awestruck. She said, “I was like wow wow she’s unbelievable.”

ALSO READ: Britney Spears' memoir has been 'somewhat upsetting' for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

From rising star to icon, Taylor has come a long way

In her Instagram caption, Britney hailed Taylor’s journey from that initial meeting to becoming the “most iconic pop woman” of their generation. She could not help but gush about Taylor’s stadium performances and confessed, “I prefer her videos over movies any day. She’s stunning!!!”

She even called Taylor her “girl crush” while showering compliments on Taylor’s Eras Tour, adding “Kinda cool she plays stadiums.”

Well, for some reason, Britney also replied to her mother’s text in the caption. She said, “Ps mom I love you so so much, but there were 3 dolls in the cabinets when I went home 2 years ago … kinda really weird you would take them out and then put them back in … so messed up. Nope, I don't want them. Keep it all. I honestly don't care anymore … honestly though.

ALSO READ: 'I sat back while people spoke about me...': Britney Spears 'free to tell' her own story after her conservatorship