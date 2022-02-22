Britney Spears to pen a tell-all memoir detailing her conservatorship drama; Reports

Britney Spears will soon be able to add author to her list of achievements. According to Page Six, the 40-year-old pop diva has agreed to write a tell-all memoir in an unprecedented agreement for USD 15 million.

Simon & Schuster secured the rights to Britney's life, including her profession, relationships, and the familial turmoil that erupted during her controversial conservatorship, after a bidding battle from numerous publishers, as per Page Six. Interestingly, Spears had been planning a book since she was enraged by the charges made in her younger sister Jamie Lynn's withering tome, "Things I Should Have Said," which was published in January of this year.

However, according to an insider, as per Page Six, the book is "one of the biggest of all time, second only to the Obamas." In case you missed it, Barack and Michelle Obama signed an agreement to sell the rights to their books for a rumored USD 60 million in 2017. Britney is undoubtedly eager to explain her side of a story, since she has been embroiled in allegations and feuds with her family since the conclusion of her conservatorship in November.

At the very least, the "Toxic" singer will have a lot to say after calling out her sister Jamie Lynn Spears in her scathing book, "Things I Should Have Said." The singer even had her lawyers write a cease-and-desist letter to her younger sister, requesting that she not bring up Britney on the book tour. Meanwhile, Spears revealed earlier this month that she is working on her first music venture in five years after getting released from her conservatory. She captioned a video of herself dancing, "This is a tease of what's to come!!!!"

