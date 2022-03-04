Britney Spears pens a heartfelt birthday tribute for fiance Sam Asghari: I want a family with you

Britney Spears and her fiance Sam Asghari recently jetted off for a getaway to celebrate the latter's birthday. The singer also took to Instagram to celebrate the same as she wrote a heartfelt tribute for him. Along with a sweet note that she penned for Asghari, Britney also shared a snap of the duo looking adorable on their date night. The photo showed Britney sporting an off-shoulder gown for the special occasion.

Along with the photo, Britney in her captions wrote, "Happy Birthday to my Fiancé … I love you so much… I want a family with you … I want it all with you !!!!" While the post received a lot of love from her fans and friends, Asghari himself also replied to the post and added, "Millions of things to wish for. I only have one wish."

Britney and Sam announced their engagement in September last year. The duo has been in a relationship since the past five years after meeting on the set of her Slumber Party music video which was released in 2016. Britney got engaged to Asghari before the termination of her conservatorship which happened in November last year.

Check out Britney Spears' post here:

Britney had gushed about Asghari being her strength amid her conservatorship struggle and even call him her "rock" amid the difficult phase. In the meantime recently the singer was in the news for signing her first book deal. The singer's tell-all memoir bagged a record-breaking publishing deal of nearly USD 15 million. The singer is expected to spill the beans on her relationship with her family and also her conservatorship struggle in the same.

