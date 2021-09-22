Britney Spears pens a sweet belated birthday note for her sons Sean and Jayden: Love you two little devils

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share a quote about mothers and alongside the same, wrote a special message for her sons Sean and Jayden who celebrated their birthday last week. In the sweet message, Britney wished her "extremely independent" boys and spoke about them growing up as she said she's blessed to have the little men in her life.

Britney in a rare post spoke about her sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 — whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "My boys’ birthdays were last week … and unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things. I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men."

The pop icon revealed that she and her sons celebrated with a small party that consisted of some amazing ice cream cakes. Britney expressed her feelings about her boys growing up fast and also mentioned how she got emotional after watching them head to a dance wearing suits.

The singer further added, "There’s a lot I can’t share with you all because my kids are very private which I love but I will tell you they are both extremely talented and I’m so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life. And if they’re reading this … which I’m pretty sure they’re not … I love you two little devils so much."

Britney recently made a comeback on Instagram after taking a short break following her engagement to a boyfriend of four years, Sam Asghari. The singer announced her engagement with photos and videos of herself sporting a massive diamond ring.

