Britney Spears planning an acting comeback? Reports claim boyfriend Sam Asghari is encouraging the singer

Britney Spears who has previously starred in popular films such as Crossroads is being encouraged to take up acting again by her boyfriend Sam Asghari claims a source.

Britney Spears may be up for taking on acting roles in Hollywood again. As per reports, the singer's boyfriend, Sam Asghari has been encouraging her to get back on the screen. According to The Mirror, Spears' boyfriend even got her an acting coach, to help her prep in case she decides to make a comeback soon. Spears has been known to have appeared in films before and her fans would certainly be thrilled with the idea of her return.

According to The Mirror, a fitness trainer close to the couple informed the portal, "Britney's always had a passion for it and during the pandemic, Sam helped her gain the confidence to start pursuing movie roles again. He [Sam] hired her an acting coach and encouraging her to work on a script about her life which they can star in together."

Considering Spears has been in the news recently thanks to the New York Times documentary, Framing Britney Spears. Since Spears' recent Instagram posts did hint at her disappointment over documentaries being made about her life, it would be interesting to see if the singer does decide to tell her own story.

Britney is no novice when it comes to the acting world given that she began her career with Disney's Mickey Mouse Club at the age of 11. Spears also starred in movies such as Crossroads and Austin Powers and also made guest appearances on TV series such as Glee and How I Met Your Mother.

While the singer or her boyfriend haven't yet made any official statement on her acting comeback, we bet just the idea of it will make her fans go crazy.

