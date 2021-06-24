Britney Spears pleads court to end her conservatorship: I’m not ok, I’m not happy, I can’t sleep

In an explosive testimony, Britney Spears has pleaded with the judge to end her “abusive” conservatorship and voiced her concerns regarding the controversial case.

Singer-songwriter Britney Spears has been under conservatorship for a little over 13 years. Several fans have raised their concerns about the singer’s wellbeing after years of her father having control over her life and finances. Now, as per the court records obtained by The New York Times, Spears has pleaded with the judge to end her “abusive” conservatorship. In an explosive testimony, the singer voiced her concerns regarding the controversial conservatorship case. “This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good,” Spears said.

Since 2008, Spears’s finances and personal life decisions have been monitored and controlled by the conservatorship. During the court hearing, she criticized those who have been involved in the arrangement, including her father, Jamie Spears. She said, “I deserve to have a life; I’ve worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two to three-year break.” Spears asked Judge Brenda Penny to end the conservatorship without a medical assessment.

The hearing also revealed that the conservatorship prevents Spears from having children as it requires her to use birth control to stop her from getting pregnant. The singer, who is in a relationship with model Sam Asghari, wishes to be able to get married and have more children.

During her statement, Spears said, "I've lied and told the whole world that I'm okay and that I'm happy… It's a lie … I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized." The singer’s fans started the #FreeBritney movement to uncover the truth about Spears' conservatorship, hoping for the pop sensation to regain autonomy over her affairs.

Also Read| Britney Spears felt her father was 'obsessed' with controlling her under 'oppressive' conservatorship: Report

Share your comment ×