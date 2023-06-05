Britney Spears posts old PIC of Jayden after agreeing to sons’ move to Hawaii with ex Kevin Federline

Britney Spears has shared an old photo of her son Jayden on Instagram.

The 41-year-old pop star likes to keep active on her social media space. Every now and then, the Toxic singer posts archival photos on her Instagram feed, thus giving fans and followers a glimpse into her life. Moreover, Britney also does not shy away or mince her words when it comes to keeping her opinions or her side of the story in front of eagle-eyed critics and readers. A couple of days back, she took to her Instagram space yet again and shared an old photo of herself along with her youngest son Jayden.

Britney Spears shares photo of younger son Jayden

In the photo shared by Britney Spears, we see her carrying a young Jayden in her arms. The singer is seen wearing a striped shirt with a pair of mini denim shorts. Her hair was left open and she wore a pair of sunglasses. Spears completed the look with a pair of knee-high boots. On the other hand, Jayden was seen donning a plaid shirt with a pair of grey shorts, a black and white striped beanie, and a pair of black shoes. Sharing the picture, Britney simply captioned the post with a flower emoji.

As soon as Britney shared the photo, fans and followers flooded it with likes. This post comes amid her teenage sons Sean and Jayden’s upcoming move to Hawaii along with their father and Britney’s ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Britney Spears Instagram post

Two weeks back it was reported that Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16, wanted to live full-time in the Aloha State in Hawaii with their father Kevin Federline.

According to TMZ, Federline “fired off a letter” via his lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, to ask whether Spears would be okay with the boys staying on the island.

Quoting sources, the outlet said that Federline and his legal team wanted answers from Britney by the week’s end. If Britney would have objected, then Kaplan would have reportedly sought permission from a judge. The decision would have likely been in Federline’s favor, especially since the boys themselves want to move to Hawaii and because they had not seen their mother in over a year.

Britney’s attorney Mathew Rosengart said on Wednesday that the singer would ‘not interfere with and consents to’ Federline moving with their sons.

