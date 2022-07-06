Britney Spears posts video of 'obnoxious' PDA, goes topless on honeymoon with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears enjoys her honeymoon by the beach with her newlywed husband Sam Asghari. The toxic singer who walked down the aisle and tied the knot in her fairytale wedding on June 9, took to Instagram on Wednesday to give her fans a sneak peek into her honeymoon fun. Spears posted two videos, in one she was romancing Sam on a yacht and in another, she went topless as she was enjoying the beach waves.

In the first video, Britney and Sam were on a yacht which seemed to be racing fast on the ocean rails as the couple was sitting close and indulging in some sweet PDA. As she posted the clip, Britney wrote in her caption, "Playing the role of How To Lose A Guy In 10 days. Am I obnoxious enough ??? Do you guys think its real ????" In another post, the Gimme More singer uploaded a bold edit of herself on the beach as she walked towards the camera topless while she covered up her essentials.

Check out Britney Spears' video by clicking HERE.

Attached to the video was a long caption as Britney clapped back the haters, "Part 2 of the Honeymoon here in this unbelievable tropical piece of paradise … No this is not a girls gone wild campaign … It’s simply me living my life !!!" She continued, "this is what happens when you do a two week yacht island vacation … jumping from island to island is literally insane !!!" Going further into her caption, Britney talked about losing weight on her trip, "Girls if you want to lose weight, fly in a helicopter and you lose all your fluid from being nervous … I MEAN I think I dropped 4 pounds in a day … enough shallow talk right ladies ??? That’s too offensive … oh well."

ALSO READ Britney Spears says 'fairytales are real' as she shares emotional video montage of wedding with Sam Asghari