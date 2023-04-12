Britney Spears puts an end to marriage-breaking rumours, uploads a video with her wedding ring

In a brand-new Instagram video, Britney Spears displayed her wedding ring with pride. The 29-year-old singer, now married to Sam Asghari, was dancing in what appeared to be her garden while sporting the beautiful diamond ring.

She matched her look with a pale yellow short-sleeve crop top, tan shorts, and brown heels. To which she added a necklace, pushed back some of her long blonde hair, and left the rest down as she grinned broadly for her audience and indirectly conveyed that all is merrier in her marriage.

Here is what made headlines about her marriage:

After returning to Los Angeles, California, from a trip to Hawaii with her manager, Cade Hudson, Britney was photographed without her wedding band, which in no time started generating headlines.

As viewers thought that Britney might be having a tense marriage with her husband which turned out completely opposite after she tarnished the rumors with her random dance post.

Britney Spears's marriage life with husband Sam

One month after Britney was released from her conservatorship, she married Sam on June 9. Since then, they have occasionally showcased romantic moments they have enjoyed at home or while traveling in eye-catching images and videos. However, they have also flaunted their own solitary posts.

Additionally, Britney frequently includes captions with her posts that reflect her views about various objects and circumstances. And Sam also talks about things that interest him- a marriage where each individual has space to grow sounds nothing but healthy, which the couple follows. Hence, with no doubt in our minds, everything is merrier for the couple.

