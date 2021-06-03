Britney Spears quotes Julia Roberts' Pretty Woman while flaunting killer dance moves in a neon bodysuit; Watch

Britney Spears shared a new dance video on Instagram where put on a neon bodysuit and grooved her way to a Prince track.

Britney Spears knows how to rock the right moves and even as fans don't get to see her pull those off in her music videos anymore, the singer does make sure to post dance videos every now and then on her Instagram. In a recent post, Britney was seen showing off some amazing moves as she danced to a Prince song. Spears was dressed in a neon bodysuit while grooving to the upbeat track.

While sharing the dance video, Britney showed how big a fan she is of Julia Roberts' Pretty Woman by leaving one of the famous quotes from the film as her caption. Since Spears was dancing to a Prince track, she wrote in her caption, "As @JuliaRoberts says in Pretty Woman ... don’t you just love @Prince."

Spears has been known for her energetic moves for a long time, especially since several of her music videos from past albums, consisted of her effortlessly spinning on the dance floor. With her new video too, Spears left her fans absolutely stunned as they complimented her for her amazing talent.

The Toxic singer has been in the news since the past year in relation to her conservatorship after the New York Times documentary, Framing Britney Spears came out. Spears has maintained that while she has only seen parts of it and is "flattered" by all the attention, she isn't fond of other people telling her story.

Check out Britney Spears' dance video Here

Britney recently also addressed all the fan concerns involving her state and assured fans that she is doing okay by sharing a video where she said, "I'm extremely happy. I have a beautiful home, beautiful children. I’m taking a break right now because I’m enjoying myself."

ALSO READ: Britney Spears planning an acting comeback? Reports claim boyfriend Sam Asghari is encouraging the singer

Share your comment ×