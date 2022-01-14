Britney Spears REACTS to Jamie Lynn's interview; Accuses sister of trying to use her to sell her book

Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn Spears has been promoting her upcoming memoir and for the same, she recently appeared on Good Morning America where she opened up about their relationship for the first time ever since the former's conservatorship ended. In a reaction to the same, Britney shared lengthy notes on Twitter calling out her sister.

The 40-year-old singer first began by revealing how she had been keeping sick and was running a fever when her sister's interview aired. While first mentioning that her security denied her medicine after she asked for it, Spears later added that it was her fiance Sam Asghari who eventually got her the required medicine.

As for mentioning her sister's interview, Britney said, "I watched it with a 104 fever lol and it was actually kind of nice having a fever so high cause I had to surrender to not caring. I just couldn't give a f**k but my head hurt so bad."

Further talking about her relationship with her sister, Britney accused Jamie Lynn of trying to use her to sell her book and said, "She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time …. so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense ??? REALLY ???"

Spears also maintained that her sister hasn't had to work for everything as much as she did. The singer then slammed her family adding that they love to pull her down and hurt her and maintained that she's "disgusted" with them.

