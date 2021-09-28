Britney Spears REACTS to the new documentary on her life: Can the dialogue get any classier?

After Britney Spears' fiance Sam Asghari spoke about documentaries being made about her life and how they have left a bad aftertaste, the singer herself took to Instagram to react to a new documentary about her which is presumably New York Times' Controlling Britney Spears. Taking to Instagram, Britney claimed that a lot of things included in the film seemed to be untrue as she revealed her reaction to it as "I must say I scratched my head a couple of times."

Britney taking to Instagram shared a video of herself dressed in white where she was seen straight looking at the camera. In a lengthy caption, she wrote, "t's really crazy guys ... I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I must say I scratched my head a couple of times. I really try to disassociate myself from the drama !!! Number one ... that's the past !!! Number two ... can the dialogue get any classier ??? Number three ... wow they used the most beautiful footage of me in the world !!! What can I say .. the EFFORT on their part."

This isn't the first time that Britney has reacted to a documentary about her. Previously, she had mentioned that she watched parts of Framing Britney and had cried for two weeks after watching it. She had said, "I was embarrassed by the light they put me in."

Recently, Britney's fiance, Asghari also addressed documentaries being made on the singer's life and her conservatorship battle and mentioned that it's important that they be respectful of her. He also mentioned that the credit for shedding light on Britney's struggle must go to the Free Britney movement.

