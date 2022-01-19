Britney Spears reacts to sister Jamie Lynn's recent podcast interview, says 'You do matter'

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Tuesday to put the record straight after Jamie Lynn Spears said she felt "like an afterthought" in her sister's shadow. In the caption of a video showing off her "New...Baby One More Time attire," which consisted of a tied-up white button down and a green plaid skirt, the pop star wrote a message to Jamie Lynn.

“In life a lot of people say “DO I MATTER ????” try eating alone for 4 months morning, noon and night Jamie Lynn,” she wrote. Britney concluded with a final message assuring her sister, “So yes … YOU DO MATTER and don’t you ever think for one f***king second you don’t,” she further penned. Check out her full message below.

The post comes only one day after Jamie Lynn participated on an episode of Spotify's Call Her Daddy podcast, where she told host Alex Cooper about growing up with a global celebrity older sister. “I always felt like an afterthought, I literally was, I just learned to stay out of the way,” Jamie Lynn told Cooper. “I was so proud of her, I was like I know how hard she worked and I admired her, and it was so cool I got to witness the coolest things watching her live out her dreams. So for me it was like stay out of the way and let this experience happen because this was the goal everyone wanted and they got it so I just need to not mess anything up for anybody.”

Despite the fact that the release of Jamie's Things I Should Have Said memoir caused a public schism between the sisters, Jamie Lynn stated that Britney's legendary work ethic has been nothing but an inspiration to her and that she does not feel jealous of her sister's success. Meanwhile, Jamie Lynn recently took to Instagram to share a note tagging Britney where she called for the singer to call her and speak about their feud privately. For those unversed, Jamie Lynn Spears and her older sister have been entangled in a verbal spat since a few days, in the run-up to the publishing of Jamie Lynn's biography, Things I Should Have Said.

ALSO READ:Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late.