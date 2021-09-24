Britney Spears RECALLS ex Justin Timberlake's '5 minute pep talk' to her from 2001 MTV VMAs

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share a throwback moment from 2001 VMAs where she performed alongside Mick Jagger. The singer recalled being nervous ahead of her performance and revealed how her then-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake put her mind at ease by holding her hand and giving her a "5-minute pep talk" which turned out to be very helpful.

Britney taking to Instagram, shared a few photos from the 2001 VMAs where she was seen seated alongside Mick Jagger ahead of her performance. Spears in her caption recalled how she felt the nerves to perform 20 years ago as she revealed the back story of the photos in her captions.

Spears wrote, "I will tell you this ... before I went on that night I was feeling kinda out of body with nerves ... I mean ... I was in a cage with a live tiger !!!!! I will never forget the moment before I went in the cage !!!! Justin saw I could hardly talk so he held my hand and gave me a 5 minute pep talk which obviously worked."

The rare mention of her ex Justin Timberlake in her post left Spears' fans in a tizzy. The 2001 Video Music Awards performance of Britney certainly went down in history for being unique as the singer performed with live animals including a huge python.

Britney also mentioned her black lace dress in captions and called it one of her "favorite dresses." The outfit was recently in the news after Kourtney Kardashian revived the same outfit in one of her recent Instagram posts.

