Britney Spears recalls running into ex Justin Timberlake before 2007 VMA’s disastrous performance as a girl was ‘shaking her breasts’ in his face

In her recently released memoir, The Woman in Me, Britney Spears candidly talks about an anxiety-filled moment from her life when she unexpectedly crossed paths with her ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, backstage at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards. This encounter happened just before her highly anticipated yet disastrous performance at the event, which she had to do just a few months after giving birth.

Britney Spears overwhelmed by nerves

Spears talked about the nervousness she felt when seeing Timberlake again after a long. While Timberlake was riding high in his career, Spears felt overwhelmed with anxiety and insecurity. This happened during the 2007 VMAs, and Spears was set to perform her song "Gimme More" amid personal challenges, including her divorce from Kevin Federline and the widely publicized head-shaving incident. Spears talks about seeing Timberlake there, saying, “Justin glided down the runway. He was flirting with girls in the audience, including one who turned around and arched her back, shaking her breasts as he sang to her.”

A troubled performance for Britney Spears

Spears reveals the turmoil she faced behind the scenes before taking the stage. Issues with her costume, hair extensions, lack of sleep, and post-pregnancy body image created a storm of chaos. She describes feeling unprepared and physically unwell as she readied herself to perform. Despite her inner turmoil, Spears pushed herself to go on stage, resulting in a performance that was widely criticized for its lackluster choreography and lip-synching. “I went out there and did the best I could at that moment in time, which — yes, granted — was far from my best at other times,” she said. “I could see myself on video throughout the auditorium while I performed; it was like looking at myself in a fun-house mirror.”

Britney Spears acknowledges that her 2007 VMA performance fell short of her usual standards, admitting that it was a challenging time in her life. Her feelings were exacerbated by seeing Justin Timberlake enjoying a successful night at the same event.

