Britney Spears receives backlash from 'Beyonce Beyhive' after she calls herself the real 'Queen B'

Beyonce Beyhive corrects Britney Spears after the singer calls herself Queen B, which is a nickname given to Beyonce by her fans.

Britney Spears recently landed in a soup after she claimed to be the real Queen B, unaware of the fact that it is a nickname given to Beyonce by her fans. Britney took to her Instagram handle and shared a story that read, "To all my fans who call me Queen B….I believe this would be more accurate!!!!!" and shared a drawing of a regal looking bee. Many of Britney’s fans often call her "Queen" on Instagram but the singer didn’t realise that "Queen B" is already a name given to another star.

As Britney termed herself as Queen B, Beyonce fans called the 'Beyonce Beyhive' warned her about the nickname already been given to Beyonce. Britney is widely knoen as pop’s princess while Beyonce is called Queen Bey or Queen B since ages. Fan group following the diva is known as Beyonce Beyhive and they say that there is no replacement of the same. Even though Britney Spears and Beyonce are great friends, fans seemed to be upset over Britney's claim. In the past, Britney had revealed that she takes inspiration from Beyonce and appreciates her style and confidence.

A fan from the Beyonce Beyhive commented, "omg beyoncé is the queen b." Another user wrote, "Beyonce is Queen B, don’t get it twisted Brit. A follower also went on to write, "Beyoncé fans not gonna like this." A fan of Britney Spears commented, "Oh lord baby girl we can’t take the Hive." Another concerned fan wrote, "Nooooo Beyoncé’s fans are going to come after her! Please be nice Hive."

