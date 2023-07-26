Britney Spears records a massive achievement as she enters Spotify's 'Billions Club' with hit song Toxic

Although it's been a while since Britney Spears last album dropped, yet she's still making waves in the music world. Over the weekend, the singer joined the ‘Billions Club’ when her song Toxic hit a billion streams on Spotify. That's more than ABBA's Dancing Queen from 1976, Whitney Houston's I Wanna Dance with Somebody from 1987, and DJ Khaled's Wild Thoughts from 2017. In the meantime, the singer is basking in the joy of her recently released song Mind Your Business in collaboration with Will.i.am.

Britney Spears joins Spotify's 'Billions Club with her 2003 track Toxic

It's no secret that Toxic is one of the best-selling songs of all time, and it's no surprise that it's the fourth song on Spotify's playlist to reach the billion-stream milestone. On the same day, Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero also hit the billion-stream mark. Toxic is Britney's biggest hit, and her next best-selling song on Spotify is Baby One More Time, which has a total of 650 million streams.



Britney Spears song Toxic was released in her 2003 album In the Zone, and it was reportedly intended to be a duet with Kylie Minogue. However, the Australian singer declined the offer.

Britney Spears and Will.I.Am’s new song Mind Your Business

Britney Spears has collaborated with Will.I.am on a new song, Mind Your Business, which was released on Friday, July 21st, 2023. The song is a reflection of Spears' experience with the paparazzi following her and the public's obsession with her status as a well-known musician and author. It marks a reunion for the two artists, who released their collaborative album Scream & Shout in 2021, which achieved a peak of No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was the first number-one song on the newly established Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

Talking about Mind Your Business, the new track has not met with any universal acclaim yet. While a lot of fans are currently debating whether it is a flop or a hit, Will.I.am is extremely satisfied and is happy with the performance of Britney Spears in the song.

