Britney Spears REFLECTS on being a young mother to sons Sean and Jayden with a sweet throwback picture

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback picture of herself with her sons as she opened up on being a young mother.

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share a rather adorable throwback picture of herself sitting by the pool along with her sons Sean and Jayden from when they were young. While sharing the picture, the singer also reflected on her journey as a young mother, especially when she was on tour. Spears who is a mother to Sean,15, and Jayden,14, took a trip down memory lane as she recalled how she traveled with her sons on tour along with all their toys.

Taking to Instagram, Spears wrote, "I had my babies very young..at all the pools we went to on tours, all the babies flocked to me because I always brought the most toys …I really am a baby mamma!!!!" In the picture shared by Spears, she was seen sporting a bikini, seated by the pool along with her sons.

Spears shares her teen sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. The singer was 24-years-old when she welcomed Sean and 25 when she gave birth to Jayden. After getting married in 2004, Spears and Federline filed for divorce in 2006 citing irreconcilable differences.

Check out Britney Spears' post Here

Not long ago, Britney had shared a recent picture with Sean and Jayden who looked all grown up as she wrote, "I know … I know … it's very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees ... GEEZ !!!! I'm extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right!!!!"

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez shares HILARIOUS childhood video of herself singing Britney Spears’ Oops I Did It Again; Watch

Share your comment ×