Britney Spears REFUSES to 'reconnect' with mom Lynne amid conservatorship win; Report

Britney Spears is reportedly refusing to meet her mom Lynne after the latter came to visit her in Los Angeles in an attempt to reconcile with her daughter before the conservatorship win. Page Six has reported that the singer, 39 wouldn't let Lynne enter her home or didn't want to interact at all.

According to Page Six's sources, their fight took a huge shape after the Criminal singer blamed her mother for "ruining" her life with the conservatorship idea in a now-deleted social media post. Page Six's report also states that a few weeks before the conservatorship concluded, Lynne had flown to Los Angeles with hopes of getting to "reconnect" with the singer, but that couldn't happen. Britney reportedly didn't let Lynne into her home and was "furious" with her.

The report made it clear that Lynne tried to visit again, but "Britney just shut her down." In the now-deleted Instagram post, Britney had accused her mother Lynne of giving her father the idea of a conservatorship, to begin with. In the post, Britney had also shown her regret over the fact that she will never get the years which she spent under the conservatorship back. However, after some time, Britney deemed it fit to delete the write-up and her post entirely.

For those unversed, Britney Spears' conservatorship concluded on November 12, almost thirteen years after the singer was placed under the control of her father Jamie Spears. Taking to Instagram, she rejoiced and thanked her fans for their support and their epic #FreeBritney movement.

