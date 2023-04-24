Britney Spears reminds fans to ‘remember boundaries’ in latest post: Important to listen to the way we speak

Britney Spears has reminded her fans and followers about the importance of creating and having boundaries. The pop titan is quite active on social media and keeps on sharing glimpses of her life with fans every now and then. Speaking of which, Britney recently took to the photo-and-video sharing platform and posted a clip of her dancing. Not only that, she also penned down a long caption expressing her thoughts on the importance of having boundaries. Read on to know more.

Britney Spears’ latest Instagram post

Earlier today, Britney took to her Instagram space and posted a new video. In the clip, the Oops! I Did It Again… singer could be seen donning a pink dress. Her hair was styled in a half ponytail and she finished the look with a pair of white boots. “In a world where women are so incredibly sensitive it’s extremely important to pace ourselves with balance, otherwise our emotions can take over and we listen to our emotional side,” she started her caption.

Take a look at Britney Spears’ Instagram post below

The 40-year-old singer further added that ‘balance’ and ‘boundary’ are wonderful words to remain clean and healthy. She further added, “In a world where the percent of bullying is at its highest it is important to listen to the way we all speak to each other. I was always told happy girls are always the prettiest … but now if you are happy that’s extremely uncool … two of my girlfriends have kids at school and it’s shocking how mean people can be !!!”

Continuing further, Britney expressed that she has blessed because people have always been as she expected them to be. “I’ve NEVER HAD A PROBLEM WITH PEOPLE HURTING MY FEELINGS or DEMORALIZING ME OR GOING LOWER THAN LOW (down arrow emoji) !!! People thankfully have always been up to my expectations … REMEMBER BOUNDARIES !!!” she concluded.

