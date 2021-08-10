Britney Spears' petition to move up hearing DENIED by Judge Brenda Penny

Britney Spears will have to wait a little longer for a decision on her plea to have her father removed as conservator of her estate. According to Variety, Judge Brenda Penny rejected a motion filed by attorney Mathew Rosengart to advance a September 29 hearing to August 23 in an attempt to remove Jamie Spears as the conservator as soon as possible.

Judge Brenda Penny issued a one-page ruling Monday rejecting Mathew Rosengart's request to shift the hearing date from Sept. 29 to Aug. 23 in order to avoid additional "injury" to Britney. Rosengart stated that the issue of whether Jamie Spears' conservator will be dismissed is too important to postpone any longer. "Every day that passes is another day of avoidable harm and prejudice to Ms. Spears and the Estate," Rosengart said in a filing filed in the Spears case in Los Angeles Probate Court on Thursday. Judge Penny's ruling did not include a reason for her decision, but it was rejected without prejudice, which means it may be reconsidered.

Meanwhile, Jamie Spears responded to Rosengart's petition, claiming there is "no cause whatsoever" to remove him and that his daughter's new legal team is relying on "unsubstantiated, imprecise allegations." The most recent development in the Spears conservatorship case involves dueling papers in the case file in which several attorneys and their clients trade allegations of various wrongdoings.

However, Vivian Thoreen, Jamie Spears' lawyer, said in his statement that Jamie does not oppose pushing up the hearing date but opposes any attempt to remove him as his daughter's conservator

ALSO READ:Britney Spears’ lawyer files motion for 'immediate removal' of James Parnell Spears as her conservator