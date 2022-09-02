Britney Spears responds to son Jayden's statement on her mental health and hope for reconciliation

Britney Spears recently took to Instagram to respond to a statement made by her son Jayden James Federline in an upcoming interview that is slated to air on Friday night. In the interview, Spears' the 15-year-old son tells Daphne Barak why he and his brother, 16-year-old Sean Preston, missed their mom's June wedding with fiance Sam Asghari.

In the interview Jayden opened up about having "no hate" towards his mom and revealed that the reason that his brother and him didn't attend her wedding was because she had not invited the whole family. Speaking about her mental health, he said, "I 100 percent think this can be fixed. It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again" via The Daily Mail.

Reacting to his recent interview comments, Britney shared a lengthy note on Instagram herself. She wrote, "My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn't up to his expectations of a mother and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly. Maybe dear child you can explain to me why our family would do that to anyone."

Speaking about their father Kevin Federline, Britney further added, "I helped your father, who hasn't had a job in 15 years...I assume it is easier for you guys to not have someone check on you to make sure you are doing your homework. I am sure the standards of your dad smoking weed everyday benefits your daily life at 15 to partake in a very cool generation. I completely understand your need to live with your father as I had to play the perfect role for 15 years for absolutely nothing."

Federline himself also spoke about Britney's conservatorship recently and maintained that while he was mortified, he could not get involved into it because of their sons.

