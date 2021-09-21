Britney Spears RETURNS to Instagram after taking a 'little break': 'Couldn’t stay away from the gram too long'

Britney Spears has returned to Instagram less than a week after declaring a "little break from social media" to celebrate her engagement to Sam Asghari. The “Toxic” singer, 39, captioned two selfies of herself on Monday, “Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my … holy s–t … FIANCÉ … I still can’t believe it !!!!” She added, “I couldn’t stay away from the gram too long so I’m back already."

Check out her post here:

The Toxic singer posted the exact picture of herself standing in nature wearing a peasant type blouse twice, one in black and white and the other in colour. Spears, who wore her hair in a shorter cut with red streaks in her engagement announcement video, also addressed her different hairstyle, saying, “Psss I took these in Palm Springs with clip-in extensions." However, On September 14, fans were surprised to see that Spears appeared to deactivate her Instagram profile before taking to Twitter to explain, 'Don't worry folks...just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement!!!! I'll be back soon,' she wrote.

Interestingly, her five-year boyfriend Asghari proposed on September 12, flashing a four-carat diamond Britney wrote, 'I can't f**king believe it,' adding that the proposal was 'worth the wait.' As per Page Six, it was revealed only days after her engagement announcement that it was 'her choice' to remove her instagram as a means to send a 'powerful message' ahead of her next conservatorship court on September 29.

Meanwhile, aside from her engagement, another big victory for the "Toxic" singer lately has been her father, Jamie Spears, finally taking measures to end her conservatorship.

ALSO READ:Britney Spears REVEALS why she decided to deactivate her Instagram; Read tweet