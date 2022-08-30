Britney Spears reveals details about her conservatorship in an audio message: They made me feel like nothing

Britney Spears' conservatorship was terminated last year and ever since the singer hasn't revealed all that she went through in much detail apart from Instagram posts. Recently though the singer dropped an audio message she posted on YouTube on Sunday evening. In the 22-minute video, Spears made bombshell claims against her family and detailed her ordeal.

In the audio message, Spears wrote, "I woke up this morning and I realized there’s a lot going on in my head that I haven’t shared with anyone. “I’ve had tons of opportunities… but I’m here to open myself to others and shed a light on it. I get nothing out of sharing this… I have offers [for] lots and lots of money… to me, it’s beyond a sit-down, proper interview."

The singer maintained in her post that she believed that it was important to share her thoughts, in hopes of helping others. Opening up about the way her family treated her, Spears said, "I was told I was fat every day. They made me feel like nothing, and I went along with it." Detailing the night that it all started, she says in the video, "there were over 200 paparazzi outside my house videotaping me through a window of an ambulance holding me down on a gurney."

She further continued, "It was all basically set up. There were no drugs in my system. No alcohol. No nothing. It was pure abuse,” Spears says. “And I haven’t even really shared even half of it." Spears also addressed the #FreeBritney movement and questioned how her fans who fought for her throughout the 13 years but her family including her sister Jamie Lynn and mother Lynne Spears did not say anything.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears and Elton John team up for ICONIC collab Hold Me Closer