Britney Spears reveals having a panic attack ahead of her wedding: Was so nervous all morning

Britney Spears had to get in the zone before saying "I do" to her new husband, Sam Asghari. The pop sensation claimed on Friday that she "had a panic attack" before marrying Asghari in an intimate ceremony at their California home the day before. "It was the most spectacular day!!!” the musician captioned a series of wedding photos on Instagram.

She further penned, “I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me…WE’RE GETTING MARRIED!!!” she continued. “I had a panic attack and then got it together.” Spears did not elaborate on the nature of the attack, but her ex-husband Jason Alexander's effort to disrupt the wedding may have played a role. For those unversed, on Thursday afternoon, just hours before the wedding, Alexander, live-streamed himself breaking into the Toxic crooner's house.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with trespassing, vandalism, and violence, and on Friday, Spears and Asghari, both 28, were given a restraining order against him. Despite her fears and Alexander's behaviour, Spears called her wedding day with the actor a "dream come true." Spears also praised several of her celebrity pals who attended the event, including "girl crush" Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez, "who btw is more prettier in person if that's possible."

Britney also kissed Madonna "again" and danced "into the night" with Paris Hilton before thanking Donatella Versace, who designed her bespoke wedding gown, jeweler Stephanie Gottlieb, who designed the newlyweds' rings, and Charlotte and Sofia Tillbury, who did her makeup. Meanwhile, Spears and Asghari met during the shooting of her Slumber Party music video in 2016, and got engaged in September 2021. They revealed they were expecting their first child together in April, but Spears miscarried a few weeks later.

ALSO READ:Jamie Lynn Spears subtly supports sister Britney Spears' wedding after being snubbed from the nuptials