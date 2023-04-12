Britney Spears reveals how a trainer’s comments made her cry; Says ‘I want to go out more’

Britney Spears is quite active on her social media space. Every now and then, she shares pictures and videos of herself on the platform, giving her fans and followers a glimpse of her life. Not only that, but she also lets netizens in on her thoughts, experiences, and opinions, through her long and elaborate captions. Speaking of which, in a recent Instagram post, the Oops! I Did It Again…singer opened up about two unpleasant experiences- one with the paparazzi, and the other with a trainer. The pop queen also wrote candidly about her struggles with body image. Read on to know more.

Britney Spears recalls unpleasant experience with paparazzi

Yesterday, Britney took to the ‘gram and posted a video where she can be seen dancing by herself and having a generally good time. She was seen dressed in a light yellow crop top and khaki-coloured shorts. Sharing the video, she wrote about her moisturizing routine and how she needs to apply lotion every night after visiting a few ‘exotic’ locations. “It’s so beautiful out and I want to get out more … paps are everywhere but not nearly as bad as it is in LA though,” she wrote.

She then wrote about an incident with the paparazzi wherein they photographed her when she was not at her best. She revealed that her car had broken down and when she asked a friend to come out on her side, the paps clicked her pictures. “I looked like an idiot !!! My facial expression, the way I was leaning over, the pooch in my stomach !!! It was horrible because they got a pic of me in a helpless situation, so of course I get protective of myself !!!” she wrote. She further added that the same thing happened when she went out with a friend.

Britney Spears reveals a trainer’s comment made her cry

Continuing further, Britney recalled another incident that happened two months ago wherein she tried finding a trainer for herself. She revealed that the first thing the trainer did was pinch the skin on her legs and stomach and say that Spears needed to ‘get (her) younger body back”. She wrote, “why the hell did she do that ??? It made me cry … I obviously didn’t hire her so I did it myself !!!”

Britney Spears then shared that she now works out three times a week for 45 minutes and that she does not like working out much. Going further she wrote that she is sharing all of this because she did not like the picture the paparazzi took of her and because she is working hard to get back in shape. She then wrote that some people like the trainer might smile looking at the paparazzi photos. Britney concluded the note optimistically saying that she is just getting started.

