Britney Spears REVEALS if she will ever return to the stage in a new video message to fans

Britney Spears took to Instagram to answer fan questions and said that she's "in transition" of her life and is enjoying herself.

Britney Spears recently took to Instagram to share another video message for her fans. The singer has been frequently sharing posts on Instagram where she has been answering fan questions. In the latest post, Spears answered a question about the possibility of a stage return. Fans of the singer have been waiting to witness Spears perform again and her Instagram dance videos have been making them even more eager and hopeful for it.

In her recently shared video, Britney answered a variety of questions, including one about her shoe size which she replied was seven. She later also answered a question about her favourite ever business trip, which the singer recalled was with and Donatella Versace.

Britney then addressed the many questions that fans have been quizzing her about when it comes to her stage return. She said, "Am I ready to take the stage again? Am I going to take the stage again? Will I ever take the stage again? I have no idea. I'm having fun right now. I'm in transition in my life and I'm enjoying myself. So, that's it."

Watch Britney Spears answer fan questions Here

As for the singer's conservatorship, Britney is due to address a court in Los Angeles next week in what would be a major development. It was recently confirmed that the court hearing will take place remotely. It was previously revealed that Spears is hoping to replace her father as a conservator and has suggested Jodi Montgomery to take on the role. Montgomery served as the singer's temporary conservator due to Spears father's health issues in September 2019.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears gets nostalgic about childhood as she looks at today’s technology driven culture

Share your comment ×