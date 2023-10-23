Britney Spears reveals Justin Timberlake ended their 3 year long relationship via TEXT MESSAGE

In Britney Spears' upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, Britney Spears talks about the fact that Justin Timberlake ended their three-year relationship via text message, back in 2002. Spears and Timberlake dated for three years between 1999 and 2002, in this period they were one of the most iconic couples. Britney also reveals in the memoir that during this time she also got pregnant but eventually ended up having an abortion.

A messy breakup and rumors of cheating

Spears' memoir also talks about the aftermath of the split, with Timberlake publicly suggesting infidelity on Britney's part with his song Cry Me a River. Spears, on the other hand, writes about feeling emotionally distressed while he appeared carefree in Hollywood. She also admits to kissing choreographer Wade Robson during their relationship but says that happened because of rumors of Timberlake's cheating.

Britney Spears reveals the struggles and pressures

The memoir doesn't stop there. It also talks about Spears' discomfort with Timberlake discussing their sex life publicly and suggests that Timberlake pressured her into a secret abortion. She talks about the agony she felt, she says that it remains one of the most painful experiences in her life.

Fans react to Britney's memoir

All these shocking revelations from Britney Spears' memoir have had a strong reaction from fans. People have been calling out Justin Timberlake for the way he treated Britney during their relationship. A lot of old news interviews have also surfaced recently where Justin is talking about Britney in a disrespectful way. In one of these resurfaced interviews, Justin says “If I was writing an article about her, I would not be able to fight the urge to write every dirty thing about her” and “I dated Britney half my life but I don’t know that person anymore. I’m not sure I knew her before.”

Britney Spears' memoir The Woman in Me is set to release on October 24, 2023.

