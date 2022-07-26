Britney Spears REVEALS messages she sent to her mom Lynne Spears from mental health facility

Britney Spears claims she sent messages to her mother after she was forced into a mental health facility back in 2019.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Jul 26, 2022 02:53 AM IST  |  3.4K
On Monday, Britney Spears took to Instagram to share a few receipts. The pop sensation alleged that she was forced into a mental health facility in 2019 by mom Lynne Spears as she posted screengrabs of her texts to her mom, a friend and her lawyer. Though Britney has since deleted the snaps from her social media. "It’s a little different with proof," she wrote in her caption.

