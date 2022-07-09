Britney Spears REVEALS she doesn't know who Tom Hardy is as she posts a video of him

Britney Spears seemingly has no idea who popular actor Tom Hardy is. On Thursday, Spears uploaded two consecutive posts on her Instagram account. In her first upload, the Gimme More singer posted a snap of a crumpled-up magazine paper which featured Tom Hardy showcasing his key arm tattoo and followed up the picture with a video of the Venom actor goofing around and showing off a coin trick.

In her next post, the Toxic singer was seen dancing up a storm in her house as she is back from her honeymoon with her newlywed husband Sam Asghari. At the end of her dance video, Spears presented a coin in front of the camera and flipped it in the air as she caught it in her hands. She then showed off to the camera that she had gotten heads with a huge smile on her face. On the disgruntled magazine page, Spears shared, there was a story about a man named Johnny who flipped a quarter and a heads came on which ended up causing the demise of his friend.

Check out Britney Spears' Instagram post about Tom Hardy below:

Referring to the magazine article, Spears wrote in her caption, "Flying home I found this magazine … I’m not sure who this guy is but I liked the key tattoo on his right arm … obviously a sad story but I read that he flipped a quarter and it came up heads !!!" She continued, "So when I danced I saw my son left a quarter on the piano… I picked it up and look what came up … heads or tails ??? Play on my friends !!!" Then while talking about the Tom Hardy video she posted, the pop sensation wrote, "Pssss the British guy reminds me to believe in magic." Afterwards, she posted a video of her dancing and pasted the same caption with it.

