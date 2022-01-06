Britney Spears REVEALS she had her first 'glass of red wine' in 13 years: That’s long enough

Britney Spears is enjoying her ability to partake in some leisure activities, such as consuming her first glass of red wine in 13 years. Spears, 40, wrote a lengthy social media message on Wednesday highlighting her appreciation of life's joys after her conservatorship ended in November.

Check out her post here:

Spears reacted to a video she posted on Instagram on Tuesday night in which she dances to Madonna's "Nobody's Perfect," saying she was merely "indulging." She wrote, "I'm sure it looks weird me dancing to @madonna so much… I see it … it's like I'm not trying as much like I'm INDULGING," she wrote alongside a photo of a field of flowers. "Well that's exactly what her music does to me."

She went on to say that after a lengthy sabbatical, she was finally able to enjoy a glass of wine, writing, "I mean I had my first glass of red wine last weekend !!! I've waited 13 years … that's long enough !!!" The "Piece of Me" singer also addressed certain "hateful" remarks she got on the dance video in her caption. "In a world where we all have the right to speak … drive … buy alcohol … party … have cash … I apologize for INDULGING in front of the masses … and dancing a touch slower !!! I mean what was I thinking?? Nobody's perfect !!!" she wrote. Adding, "Pss… Yes I read the comments and people are absolutely hateful ."

Meanwhile, According to reports, as per PEOPLE, Spears has prioritised time with her boys since her conservatorship ended. According to a source close to the actress, Spears "is making an effort to see her kids more, and Sam Asghari is also bonding with them." The 40-year-old pop diva had been under a court-ordered conservatorship for the previous 13 years, which ended in November. Her father, Jamie Spears, arranged for a legal agreement that governed many elements of her life and career.

