Britney Spears REVEALS why she decided to deactivate her Instagram; Read tweet

Britney Spears deleted her Instagram account today and is speaking out on a new social media site. After deleting her Instagram account on Tuesday, the 39-year-old "Make Me" pop diva addressed her whereabouts on her Twitter handle. “Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!! I’ll be back soon,” she tweeted.

Check out her tweet here:

Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!! I’ll be back soon — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) September 14, 2021

However, the tweet comes amid claims that Britney made the choice to deactivate her Instagram because of her conservatorship fight in order to convey a "powerful" message. Interestingly, Britney announced her engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari on Instagram on Sunday, posting a picture of herself wearing a massive diamond ring. Britney and Sam have been dating since 2016, when they met on the filming of Britney's Slumber Party music video. Back in June, she claimed that her conservatorship was preventing the pair from getting married, telling courts: 'I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship I am not able to get married or have a baby.'

Meanwhile, aside from her engagement, another big victory for the "Toxic" singer lately has been her father, Jamie Spears, finally taking measures to end her conservatorship.

According to sources close to Britney, as per TMZ, Jamie moved to terminate the conservatorship before her lawyer ever sought it because he thinks the judge handling the case would demand a mental assessment first, which Jamie feels his daughter will fail. According to the reports, he thought that his failure would draw his daughter closer to him.

ALSO READ:Britney Spears deactivates her Instagram; Reports suggest the singer is sending a 'powerful' message