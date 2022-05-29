Britney Spears reveals why she didn't attend Met Gala 2022

Britney Spears whose conservatorship was terminated last year was reportedly invited for the biggest evening for the fashion and entertainment industry, the Met Gala this year. In her recent Instagram post though the singer opened up about skipping the event and also revealed the reason why she chose not to attend the glitzy event this year.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, May 28, Britney shared a post and in captions wrote, "I was gonna go to Met Gala but instead I got in the tub with my dog and put pjs!!! I hate flying!!!" Spears shared the news alongside a video of herself showing where she was seen dancing while holding her cat. After reading her caption, fans couldn't help but react to her Met Gala miss and stated how she would have slayed on the red carpet.

Britney's recent post about not attending the Met Gala comes weeks after the singer and her fiance Sam Asghari revealed the tragic news as they lost their first baby in a pregnancy loss. The couple was expecting their first child together after getting engaged in 2021. The duo shared the sad news on Instagram saying, "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news."

The pop princess is already a mother to two kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James whom she shares with her ex Kevin Federline.

