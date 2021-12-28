Britney Spears reveals WHY she's not ready to return to music after her conservatorship termination

Britney Spears' conservatorship may be over but the singer isn't ready as of yet to make a comeback into the music industry. In her recent Instagram post, the singer opened up on her struggle and made a candid statement on what it means for her to not release new music and its connection to her family and their actions during her conservatorship.

After recent reports suggested that Britney was planning to drop a new song soon following her Instagram post that hinted at a surprise, the singer on December 27, shared a post that revealed details about why she is straying away from re-entering the music industry because she is scared of "business and people."

In a lengthy note that was shared as screenshots in a post, Britney said, "I guess it seems odd to most now why I don't even do my music anymore...that's just the surface issues. People have no idea the awful things that were done to me personally...and after what I've been through, I'm scared of people and the business!!!!"

She further also mentioned how not doing her music anymore was also her way of saying "F**K You" to her family who previously stopped her from performing new songs and also remixes of her old songs amid her 13-year conservatorship.

Check out Britney Spears' post HERE

Further adding on about what her goal for the coming year is, she added, "My goal for this year is to push myself a bit more and do things that scare me but not too much. I do know what makes me happy and brings me joy and I try to meditate on those places and thoughts that enable me to experience it!!!!!"

In another Instagram post from the same day, Britney shared a video of herself enjoying an outing with her sons, Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, who she shares with ex Kevin Federline.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Britney Spears TEASES new song release; Calls out her family saying she's her 'own cheerleader'