Britney Spears’ round cut diamond engagement ring ranks as the 5th most searched ring shape of 2021

While confirming her engagement with beau and personal trainer Sam Asghari, Britney Spears definitely shocked her fans and followers with the Instagram video flaunting her ring which made quite the buzz of social media. The Toxic singer sported a round cut diamond engagement ring and the specialties of the rings are more than one can imagine.

For starters, let’s just say Asghari picked out the perfect ring for his now-fiance which shows off a 4-carat round brilliant stone in a platinum cathedral setting, which was enhanced in a floating solitaire design and to make it truly Britney’s, the ring sported the word ‘Lioness’ engraved inside the unique design.

According to marriage and relationship specialist Divorce Answers, Britney’s ring has been ranked as one of the most popular engagement ring trends of 2021 the round cut diamond-shaped elegance is also one of the most searched ring shapes on the internet. According to the searches, via Divorce Answers, the most searched engagement ring shape is Emerald with 41,400 monthly searches, followed by Oval and Princess cuts 29,500 and 29,200 monthly searches. The four most searched is the Pear shape with 22,400 searches. Britney’s round cut stands firmly at 5th place with 10, 200 searches.

The singer herself didn’t confirm her ring shape, but marriage and therapy specialist Lauren Cook Mc-Kay at Divorce Answers has noted that the ring shape is a top choice for many celebrities which won’t top the search list but would be in a position to pique a good amount of interest.

